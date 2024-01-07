High Note Wealth LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,825. The firm has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $112.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.