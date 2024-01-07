XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

APO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. 2,385,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,214. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

