High Note Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after buying an additional 582,963 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,550. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

