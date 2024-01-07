XR Securities LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1,217.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,809,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

