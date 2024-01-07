NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.77 or 0.99974859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00178205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.