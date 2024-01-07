Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.44 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $202.46 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002465 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $1,489,638.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

