Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $201.30 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $201.30 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00016229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.77 or 0.99974859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00178205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.31283291 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $12,980,348.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.