OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $97.92 million and approximately $32.09 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00078719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001447 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

