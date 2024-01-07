Worldcoin (WLD) Price Down 26.7% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $297.48 million and $87.78 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00006149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,598,669 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 109,550,660.79849815 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.80959431 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $108,301,373.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

