Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,438,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

