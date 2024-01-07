DMC Group LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,945,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

