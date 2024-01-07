Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.58 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

