Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IVW opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.22 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
