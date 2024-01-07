Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

