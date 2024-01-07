Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 618,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,915.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.84. 1,779,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

