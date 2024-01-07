The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,535,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,904. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.