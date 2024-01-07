121,532 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 1.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS IBMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 62,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

