Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $3.32 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBMN. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN stock remained flat at $26.52 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,762 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

