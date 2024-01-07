Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 915 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

