Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. 2,841,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,494. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

