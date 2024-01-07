Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000.

Shares of GII traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $462.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

