Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 9,962,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

