iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.29. 45,857,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,110,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

