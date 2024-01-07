14,625 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 126,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 765,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

