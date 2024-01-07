Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Sempra comprises approximately 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 2,606,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

