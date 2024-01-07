Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.56. 2,366,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

