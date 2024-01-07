Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BBCA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 165,766 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

