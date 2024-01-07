Keeler THomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 165,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

