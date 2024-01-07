AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $16.31 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.96. 1,100,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.60 and a 200-day moving average of $395.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

