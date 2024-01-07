Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 8,255 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $925.40. 465,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,931. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

