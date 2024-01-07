Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 146.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

