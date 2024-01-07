Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE APTV opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Aptiv Profile



Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

