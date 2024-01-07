Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 666,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

