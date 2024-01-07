North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.73 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. 1,665,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

