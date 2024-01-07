Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.