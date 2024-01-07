Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. 56,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,371. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

