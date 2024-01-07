Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

