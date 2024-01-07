Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 637 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter.

MOTI remained flat at $30.39 during trading on Friday. 20,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

