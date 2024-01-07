Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,156 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after buying an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,210,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 192,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. 2,795,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,070. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.