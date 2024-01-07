North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.07. 444,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,542. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.67 and its 200 day moving average is $501.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

