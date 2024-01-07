CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

