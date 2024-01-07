RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,856,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,084. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

