Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 2,212 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $135.83 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

