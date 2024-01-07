RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 23,454 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Copa Stock Up 2.3 %

Copa stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 217,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,544. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.