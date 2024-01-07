RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 33,431 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.37. The stock had a trading volume of 294,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,277. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.02.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

