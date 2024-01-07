RWC Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of PriceSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $72.85. 147,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

