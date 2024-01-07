RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 310,850 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of GTE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 367,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,117. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.13. The company has a market cap of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

