RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,059 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.23. 7,235,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,151,881. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

