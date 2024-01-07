RWC Asset Management LLP Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,474,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,090,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

