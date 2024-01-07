RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,441 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 320,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $61.86. 515,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,548. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

